Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Trimmed by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,622,426,000 after purchasing an additional 556,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $415.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Article Title

TSMC raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, citing strong AI-related demand and a rapid ramp in 2-nanometer production, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Article Title

Reports that TSMC plans wafer price increases of up to 10% beginning in 2027 suggest it has real pricing power, which could support margins even as costs rise. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted TSMC as a key winner in the AI infrastructure buildout, with demand still running hot and customers like Nvidia and Broadcom securing advanced packaging capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Article Title

Intel’s strong quarterly results and broader semiconductor ETF strength may lift sentiment across the chip sector, but they do not directly change TSMC’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Article Title

Some reports warned that TSMC’s massive U.S. expansion and push to onshore AI chip production could pressure margins for years, creating a near-term overhang on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and concerns about valuation have also contributed to recent weakness, even though operating results remain strong. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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