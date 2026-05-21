Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,389 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030 , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses.

TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation EPYC “Venice” CPU on TSMC’s 2nm process , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. AMD Announces Production Ramp of Next-Generation AMD EPYC Processor “Venice” on TSMC 2nm Process Technology

AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterated a Buy rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. BofA Reiterates Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) After Tech Symposium

BofA reiterated a rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary.

Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit says it will not appeal ruling in TSMC trade secrets case

Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Taiwan may limit currency switching for TSMC dollar dividends to once a year, sources say

Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Headline pressure also came from insider selling: vice president Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though another executive bought shares around the same time.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $401.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.03 and a 12-month high of $421.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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