Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1,437.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 251,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%

TSM stock opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Article Title

TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Positive Sentiment: TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Article Title

TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Article Title

TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also urging tighter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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