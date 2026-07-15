Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,622,426,000 after buying an additional 556,988 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $420.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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