Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $15,062,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.5% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,499,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,950,000. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $9,329,000. Avantyr Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $62,264,000. Finally, Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here's some of the latest news about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Article: No Threat to TSMC Before 2028

One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Negative Sentiment: Reports of famous investors reducing exposure may weigh on sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly cut his stake by 94% in the third quarter, while another investor sold out. These are past-quarter holdings, not necessarily current trades. Article: Famous Investors Who Sold TSMC

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $71,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,920. This trade represents a 14.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns purchased 1,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,056.25. This trade represents a 45.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.77 and a 200-day moving average of $403.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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