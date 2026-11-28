Avantyr Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,487 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $62,264,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,636,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,057,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,851,187,000 after acquiring an additional 451,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,745,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $796,141,000 after purchasing an additional 304,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,717,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 1,636,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $746,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter purchased 840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.00 per share, with a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,585. This trade represents a 11.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Investors following TSM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Article: What Is Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock on Friday?

New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares fell in Taiwan amid a sharp broader-market chip selloff, highlighting near-term volatility in the AI trade. ETFs were also reported as net sellers on November 24. Article: Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Slip as Taiwan’s Market Sinks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:TSM opened at $353.34 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $275.08 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $416.77 and its 200-day moving average is $403.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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