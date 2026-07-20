Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $397.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $426.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Reuters article

TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. MarketBeat article

The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Yahoo Finance article

TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Yahoo Finance article

The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and traders are flagging capex concerns, saying the surge in spending could compress free cash flow and keep the stock volatile in the near term. Benzinga article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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