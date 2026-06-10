Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,617 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,583,960,000 after buying an additional 699,611 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Article Title

TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Positive Sentiment: TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Article Title

TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Article Title

TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also urging tighter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%

TSM stock opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $391.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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