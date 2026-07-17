Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 127,644 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $452.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $408.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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