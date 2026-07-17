Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 74,276 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 15.7% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $80,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,622,426,000 after acquiring an additional 556,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $408.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $427.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $452.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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