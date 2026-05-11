Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $411.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $176.47 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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