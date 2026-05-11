Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $411.05 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $361.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $176.47 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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