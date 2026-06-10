Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $428.11 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $391.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $450.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Article Title

TSMC is being highlighted as a major AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for its advanced chipmaking and packaging capabilities as the company’s 2nm roadmap advances. Positive Sentiment: TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Article Title

TSMC was noted as one of the world’s most valuable companies, reinforcing investor confidence in its dominant role in the semiconductor supply chain and its leadership in AI-related manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a recent open-market purchase, which can be viewed as a modest vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are debating whether TSMC’s strong AI momentum is fully reflected in the stock’s valuation, suggesting upside may depend on continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment remains mixed, with some reports warning that the sector may be entering a corrective phase after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Article Title

TSMC is facing fresh regulatory risk as Taiwan considers tighter restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China, which could limit some future sales opportunities. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are also urging tighter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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