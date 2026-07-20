Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 491,604 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,952,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $397.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.79 and a 200-day moving average of $378.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Reuters article

TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. MarketBeat article

The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Yahoo Finance article

TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Yahoo Finance article

The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and traders are flagging capex concerns, saying the surge in spending could compress free cash flow and keep the stock volatile in the near term. Benzinga article

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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