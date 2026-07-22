Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $425.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.06. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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