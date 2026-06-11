Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for TSMC, lifting FY2026 EPS to $15.76 and FY2027 EPS to $19.78, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. TSM Analyst Estimate Update

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings forecasts for TSMC, lifting FY2026 EPS to $15.76 and FY2027 EPS to $19.78, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s May revenue rose 30.1% year over year to NT$416.98 billion, reinforcing demand strength tied to AI and advanced chip production. Article Title

TSMC’s May revenue rose 30.1% year over year to NT$416.98 billion, reinforcing demand strength tied to AI and advanced chip production. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 150 shares in an open-market transaction, a modest insider-buy signal that can be viewed as a vote of confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 150 shares in an open-market transaction, a modest insider-buy signal that can be viewed as a vote of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary across the sector notes that TSMC remains a central AI supply-chain winner, but investor attention is also shifting to valuation after a strong run. Article Title

Commentary across the sector notes that TSMC remains a central AI supply-chain winner, but investor attention is also shifting to valuation after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and increase regulatory risk. Article Title

Taiwan is considering stricter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and increase regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: U.S. Republicans are also pushing for stricter patent and trade enforcement involving TSMC and Chinese-linked chip flows, adding to geopolitical and policy overhangs. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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