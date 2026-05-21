Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Boosted by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.9% of Trajan Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030 , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses.

TSMC said the global semiconductor market could exceed , reinforcing a strong long-term demand outlook for its foundry and advanced packaging businesses. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation EPYC “Venice” CPU on TSMC’s 2nm process , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. AMD Announces Production Ramp of Next-Generation AMD EPYC Processor “Venice” on TSMC 2nm Process Technology

AMD announced production ramp of its next-generation , a sign that major customers are already lining up for TSMC’s most advanced nodes. Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterated a Buy rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. BofA Reiterates Buy on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) After Tech Symposium

BofA reiterated a rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, highlighting continued confidence in the company’s chipmaking and packaging leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary.

Analysts and investors remain broadly upbeat, with higher earnings estimates and commentary that TSMC still has upside as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit says it will not appeal ruling in TSMC trade secrets case

Tokyo Electron’s Taiwan unit said it will not appeal the ruling in the TSMC trade secrets case, which keeps the legal issue in the background but does not appear to change TSMC’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Taiwan may limit currency switching for TSMC dollar dividends to once a year, sources say

Reuters reported Taiwan may restrict how often foreign investors can switch currency choices for TSMC’s U.S.-dollar dividends, a policy change that could add friction for income-focused shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Headline pressure also came from insider selling: vice president Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though another executive bought shares around the same time.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $401.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $190.03 and a 52 week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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