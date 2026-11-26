Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $92,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,636,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,057,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,851,187,000 after purchasing an additional 451,966 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,717,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690,523 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 1,636,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $746,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,573,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter acquired 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,585. This trade represents a 11.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns acquired 1,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,056.25. The trade was a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Investors following TSM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. TSMC eyes 3K-acre Aggieland site for $22.6B chip plant

TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been weighed down by renewed concern about the global AI trade, with investors questioning the sustainability of AI-related spending and selling semiconductor stocks. That broader sentiment appears to be a key near-term headwind. Huang Boost Fades Quickly as AI Fears Sink TSMC, SK Hynix Shares

Shares have been weighed down by renewed concern about the global AI trade, with investors questioning the sustainability of AI-related spending and selling semiconductor stocks. That broader sentiment appears to be a key near-term headwind. Negative Sentiment: A report said investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in the third quarter. The sale may contribute to caution, although it reflects an earlier period and does not establish his current positioning. Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in Q3

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $342.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $275.08 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $418.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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