Whitebark Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 301.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 13.3% of Whitebark Investors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitebark Investors LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Markowski Investments acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter purchased 840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns acquired 1,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This represents a 45.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $275.08 and a 52-week high of $487.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Latest Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Investors following TSM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Article: No Threat to TSMC Before 2028

One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed $22.6 billion Texas fab may depend on state property-tax relief and federal incentives, making the expansion contingent on policy support. Article: TSMC May Make Its Texas Plant Conditional

A proposed $22.6 billion Texas fab may depend on state property-tax relief and federal incentives, making the expansion contingent on policy support. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares fell in Taiwan amid a sharp broader-market chip selloff, highlighting near-term volatility in the AI trade. ETFs were also reported as net sellers on November 24. Article: Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Slip as Taiwan’s Market Sinks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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