Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 39,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.2% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Headlines

These are some of the TSM headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Negative Sentiment: Reports of famous investors reducing exposure may weigh on sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly cut his stake by 94% in the third quarter, while another investor sold out. These are past-quarter holdings, not necessarily current trades. Article: Famous Investors Who Sold TSMC

Reports of famous investors reducing exposure may weigh on sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly cut his stake by 94% in the third quarter, while another investor sold out. These are past-quarter holdings, not necessarily current trades. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares fell in Taiwan amid a sharp broader-market chip selloff, highlighting near-term volatility in the AI trade. ETFs were also reported as net sellers on November 24. Article: Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Slip as Taiwan’s Market Sinks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $275.08 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $71,490.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $571,920. This represents a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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