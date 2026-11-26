Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 304,430 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $796,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 205,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $342.62 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $275.08 and a one year high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.3663 dividend. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lee-Chung Lu purchased 5,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,056.25. This represents a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. TSMC eyes 3K-acre Aggieland site for $22.6B chip plant

TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and investors see TSMC as attractively valued after its recent pullback, citing AI-chip demand, manufacturing capacity expansion, and its competitive position in the semiconductor supply chain. These are bullish opinions, not new company guidance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Down Nearly 30% From Its High. Is It a Bargain Buy?

Some analysts and investors see TSMC as attractively valued after its recent pullback, citing AI-chip demand, manufacturing capacity expansion, and its competitive position in the semiconductor supply chain. These are bullish opinions, not new company guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The Texas project’s prospects remain uncertain: TSMC is seeking property-tax relief, and reports say the investment could be directed to Arizona instead if incentives are not secured. TSMC's $22.6 Billion Texas Chip Plant Hinges on Two Tax Breaks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading

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