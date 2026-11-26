Dundas Partners LLP cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 9.3% of Dundas Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $116,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,636,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,057,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,851,187,000 after buying an additional 451,966 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,717,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690,523 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 1,636,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $746,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $555,489,000 after buying an additional 118,678 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Investors following TSM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. TSMC eyes 3K-acre Aggieland site for $22.6B chip plant

TSMC is considering a roughly $22.6 billion chipmaking facility in College Station, Texas. The proposed investment could expand U.S. manufacturing capacity and help address potential tariffs, though the project depends on tax incentives. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and investors see TSMC as attractively valued after its recent pullback, citing AI-chip demand, manufacturing capacity expansion, and its competitive position in the semiconductor supply chain. These are bullish opinions, not new company guidance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Down Nearly 30% From Its High. Is It a Bargain Buy?

Some analysts and investors see TSMC as attractively valued after its recent pullback, citing AI-chip demand, manufacturing capacity expansion, and its competitive position in the semiconductor supply chain. These are bullish opinions, not new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: A report said investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in the third quarter. The sale may contribute to caution, although it reflects an earlier period and does not establish his current positioning. Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in Q3

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $342.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $275.08 and a twelve month high of $487.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter bought 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,000,585. This trade represents a 11.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns bought 1,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. The trade was a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading

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