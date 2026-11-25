Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,488 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,892 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,826 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.8% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here's some of the latest news about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s AI-driven growth remains a key support: demand for advanced chips and AI accelerators is rising, while the company is expanding manufacturing capacity. TSM's AI-Driven Growth Accelerates

TSMC’s AI-driven growth remains a key support: demand for advanced chips and AI accelerators is rising, while the company is expanding manufacturing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is weighing a proposed $22.6 billion Texas facility. The investment could expand U.S. production, but its location and viability depend on state property-tax relief and an expiring federal chip credit. TSMC unit seeks Texas property tax limit

TSMC is weighing a proposed $22.6 billion Texas facility. The investment could expand U.S. production, but its location and viability depend on state property-tax relief and an expiring federal chip credit. Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s warning that foreign-made chips could face 200% tariffs in two years adds potential cost and supply-chain uncertainty. It may also increase pressure on TSMC to manufacture in the U.S. Trump warns of tariffs on foreign chips

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, Director Ursula M. Burns purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This represents a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE TSM opened at $349.90 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $419.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $273.08 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.3663 dividend. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It provides wafer fabrication and related services, including advanced packaging, serving customers across industries such as computing, communications, automotive and consumer electronics. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a manufacturer focuses on producing semiconductors for customers rather than selling its own chip designs.

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