Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $62,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,757,033,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.24 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $370.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.03 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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