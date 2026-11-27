Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $6,129,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lee-Chung Lu bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns bought 1,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,056.25. The trade was a 45.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $418.29 and its 200-day moving average is $403.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $487.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Investors following TSM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Stocks to buy as quantum enters AI data centers

Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Positive Sentiment: President Trump is expected to attend the Dec. 4 groundbreaking for another TSMC chip facility in Arizona, drawing attention to the company’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint and its strategic importance. Trump to attend Arizona plant groundbreaking

President Trump is expected to attend the Dec. 4 groundbreaking for another TSMC chip facility in Arizona, drawing attention to the company’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint and its strategic importance. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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