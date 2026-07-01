Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Lowered by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 66,813 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 20.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $304,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $477.85 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $417.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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