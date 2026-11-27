RDST Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 7.1% of RDST Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RDST Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $88,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $6,129,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $533.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, Director Michael R. Splinter purchased 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $71,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,920. This trade represents a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

These are some of the TSM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. TSMC upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. Negative Sentiment: Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Taiwan Semiconductor stocks slip amid chip rout

Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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