Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 63,931 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of Caprock Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lee-Chung Lu purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns purchased 1,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. The trade was a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Investors following TSM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Article: What Is Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock on Friday?

New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: TSMC received a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on improving earnings prospects; a separate Seeking Alpha article also upgraded its rating, adding to favorable analyst sentiment. Article: TSMC Upgraded to Strong Buy

TSMC received a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on improving earnings prospects; a separate Seeking Alpha article also upgraded its rating, adding to favorable analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel’s foundry business remains far behind TSMC, with no meaningful threat expected before 2028—supportive of TSMC’s near-term competitive outlook. Article: No Threat to TSMC Before 2028

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $353.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $275.08 and a one year high of $487.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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