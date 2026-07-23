Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,075 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $50,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $233.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $265.94.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,240. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 40,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,960.22. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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