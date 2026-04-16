Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 298.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,611 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $214.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,174. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

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