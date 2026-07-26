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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Take-Two Interactive Software logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Caxton Associates LLP cut its TTWO stake sharply in the first quarter, reducing its position by 64.5% and selling 13,077 shares. It ended the period with 7,211 shares worth about $1.42 million.
  • Several insiders also sold shares, including President Karl Slatoff and insider Daniel P. Emerson. The article says insiders sold 569,936 shares in the last quarter worth about $128.4 million.
  • Analysts remain mostly bullish on Take-Two, with recent target increases from firms like Bank of America and Wells Fargo. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.44.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 40,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $8,720,960.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 40,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,960.22. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,217,240. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $231.65 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of -142.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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