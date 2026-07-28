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Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Takeda Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 411,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $36,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,486,772 shares of the company's stock worth $210,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,682,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 692,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,397 shares of the company's stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,117 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2%

TAK opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of -0.07. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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