Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 1,526.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Talen Energy worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Talen Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $365.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $342.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.65. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $186.49 and a 12 month high of $451.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TLN. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $438.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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