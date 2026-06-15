Tamar Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,963 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 73,145 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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