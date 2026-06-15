Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.1% of Tamar Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,067,497,000 after acquiring an additional 364,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,432,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,450,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $366.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $317.25 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.14 and a 200 day moving average of $332.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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