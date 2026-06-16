Tamar Securities LLC Has $28.62 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tamar Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.0% of Tamar Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $399.36 and its 200 day moving average is $415.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here