Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,420 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are a few of the latest stories about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Featured Articles

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