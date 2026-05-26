Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $47.92 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 22,967 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $47,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $769,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,888 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,260,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,954,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $553,068,000 after purchasing an additional 852,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.86.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1%

BDX stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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