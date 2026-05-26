Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,240 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $92,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.95. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.36 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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