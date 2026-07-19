Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 229,630 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,584,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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