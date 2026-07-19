Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 196,286 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,977 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 196,286 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 5.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $102,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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