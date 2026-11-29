Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412,008 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.73% of Tango Therapeutics worth $284,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $388,826,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,181,383,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,989,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 3,228,144 shares of the company's stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 2,425,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $24.90 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Ketchum sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $80,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $520,224.32. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Newcomb sold 7,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $157,635.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,167,857.80. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,288 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines for cancer. Its research uses tumor genetics to identify vulnerabilities that may be targeted with therapies, including through synthetic lethality—an approach that seeks to exploit genetic changes in cancer cells while limiting effects on healthy cells. The company's work includes investigational therapies for cancers with specific genetic alterations. Its research has included PRMT5 inhibitors designed for tumors with MTAP deletions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Free Report).

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