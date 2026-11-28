Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 3,609.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,711,213 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Tapestry worth $202,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Get Tapestry alerts: Sign Up

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $128.02 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Tapestry had a return on equity of 274.20% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,762 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $3,677,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 758,841 shares in the company, valued at $100,516,078.86. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $4,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,495,543.04. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 140,648 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,376 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc. is a global fashion company whose brands include Coach and Kate Spade New York. Its products include handbags, small leather goods, footwear, clothing, jewelry, and other accessories. The company sells through brand-operated stores and websites, as well as department stores, specialty retailers, and other distribution partners. Its markets span North America, Asia, Europe, and other regions. Tapestry adopted its current name in 2017, when Coach, Inc. became the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade New York.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report