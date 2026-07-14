Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,813 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $327.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $285.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.2%

TRGP stock opened at $279.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $281.14.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $2,713,687.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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