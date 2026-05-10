Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,585 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Target were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Target by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TGT opened at $125.18 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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