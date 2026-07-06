Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,001 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Target were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,265 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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