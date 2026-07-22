Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,739 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Target were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Target by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Target by 11.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Down 0.8%

TGT stock opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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