Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,634 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 257,523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $52,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $5,054,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $831,466,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $320,006,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $224,238,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $150,784,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider James Lee sold 17,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $2,890,654.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,022.64. The trade was a 20.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about TGT:

Target Stock Up 4.5%

TGT stock opened at $175.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.56. Target had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.650-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation is a U.S. general merchandise retailer that sells products through its stores and digital channels. Its assortment includes apparel and accessories, beauty products, home goods, groceries, electronics, toys, and household essentials, along with merchandise from national brands and Target-owned brands. The company also offers services such as in-store and curbside order pickup and same-day delivery in eligible areas. Target serves customers across the United States. The company traces its history to the Dayton Dry Goods Company, founded in Minneapolis in 1902.

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