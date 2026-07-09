Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,315.51 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,520.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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