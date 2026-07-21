Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,771 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 145,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.52% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $28,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 797,997 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $46,978,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 649,140 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,215,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 1,054,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,302,940 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $76,704,000 after buying an additional 638,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $80.00 to $72.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $72.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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